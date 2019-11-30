Priyanka seeks probe into JNV student’s death

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order an inquiry into the alleged suicide of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) student in the State.

“The body of Subhash Pandey’s daughter was found in her hostel room in mysterious circumstances. It bore injuries, but no post-mortem was done. Her family has said the girl was murdered,” Ms. Vadra said in a November 28 letter to the Chief Minister.

On September 16, the body of Anushka Pandey, 17, a Class XI student of JNV at Bhongaon in Mainpuri was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room. The police said a suicide note, found in the room, read that she was taking the extreme step as her room-mates had publicly humiliated her over the theft of some snacks.

However, Mr. Subhash Pandey filed a complaint against school principal Sushma Sagar, the hostel warden and two students, alleging that his daughter was murdered.

Ms. Vadra said the family had the right to know the action taken. “They have every right to know what had happened to their daughter and who all were involved. Is the administration trying to shield someone,” she asked.

“To ensure the safety of girls, it is important that action be taken in this matter,” she added.