Priyanka meets weavers from PM Modi’s Varanasi constituency

They complained to her of high power tariffs and losing connections

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra held a meeting with the weavers of Varanasi through video conferencing to discuss the problems faced by them, the Congress said on Monday.

Ms. Vadra is learnt to have told the weavers that the Congress would stand with them in their fight against ‘injustice’.

The weavers of part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency complained about losing electricity connection after being unable to pay the high power tariffs.

Local Congress leader Ajay Rai, who had contested against Mr. Modi in 2014, was also part of the meeting.

Ms. Vadra, Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, has been consistently targeting the Yogi Adityanath government over key issues like unemployment, women security and law and order.

Earlier in the day, she had attacked the government over poor law and order over the news report of a kidnapping of a businessman in Baghpat, west U.P.

“This morning, an iron trader was abducted from Baghpat. In U.P., women are not safe. Traders don’t have security. Children are not safe. While people in the government make empty claims in election rallies, the people live in fear,” she tweeted.

Ms. Vadra has stepped up the attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order after the Hathras incident.