Priyanka gives police slip, reaches residence of ex-IPS officer held for anti-CAA protests

Virtually giving police a slip and some anxious moments, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday evening reached the house of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been arrested in connection with the recent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Lucknow.

After meeting party workers, the Congress general secretary headed for the Indiranagar (sector-18) residence of Mr. Darapuri.

Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, “At the Lohia crossing, her vehicle was stopped, she protested and asked as to why was she being stopped.”

Mr. Singh also said when the police stopped the Congress leader, she started walking.

“The policemen also started following her. After walking for almost a kilometre, she again got into her vehicle. After this, when the police tried to stop her in the Munshipulia area, she again started walking and then suddenly turned towards a bylane in Indiranagar’s Sector 18. She walked for almost three-four kilometres and gave a slip to the police as well as the party workers,” he added.

“The entire traffic has come to a halt and people are feeling disturbed. There is no reason to do so. God knows, ask them why have they stopped (us),” Ms. Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

“What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh police. There is no point stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?,” she asked a police official.

After meeting Darapuri’s family members, the Congress general secretary told reporters, “I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate? I did not tell anyone about this (visit), so that not more than three persons accompany me. They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so.”

To a question on whether the government felt its politics was in danger because of her, she said, “Everybody’s politics is in danger.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “If we want to meet someone and share his sorrows, why is it causing a stomach ache for the government? This government is feeling scared of Priyankaji. Hence, she was stopped.”