Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for misbehaving, threatening Congress member and Big Boss fame Archana Gautam

March 08, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Meerut

The aide, allegedly, made casteist remarks against Archana Gautam

PTI

Actor Archana Gautam during the grand finale of the sixteenth season of the show Bigg Boss, in Mumbai, on Feb. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

An FIR has been registered here against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant on a complaint from party member and actor Archana Gautam's father who alleged that his daughter was threatened with death, police said on Wednesday.

On a complaint from Ms. Gautam's father, Sandeep Singh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

He has also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the SSP said, and added that the case has been registered at the Partapur police station.

In his complaint, Gautam Buddha said Mr. Singh had called his daughter to Raipur in Chhattisgarh during the party's plenary session last month saying Priyanka Gandhi wanted to meet her. There he misbehaved with her and also "threatened with death", he said in his complaint.

Gautam Buddha also alleged that Mr. Singh made casteist remarks against Archana Gautam, police said, and added that he claimed a video of the incident can be obtained from a camera person in Raipur.

Actor-turned-politician and Big Boss-fame Archana Gautam had unsuccessfully contested from the Hastinapur reserved seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on a Congress ticket and was considered a Dalit face of the party in the region.

