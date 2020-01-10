Other States

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet activists held during anti-CAA protests in Varanasi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency on Friday and will be meeting activists held during protests against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC.

During her four-hour visit, Ms. Vadra will be meeting anti-CAA protesters, social activists and those held “illegally and lodged in jail by the Yogi Adityanath government,” a Congress statement said here.

Among them, Ms. Vadra will be meeting activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and Ravi Shekhar, Dalit worker Anup Shramik, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student Deepak and others.

She will meet also meet BHU students and representatives of civil society before leaving for Jaipur at 2 p.m.

Comments
