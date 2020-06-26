Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes on U.P. govt. over Kanpur shelter home row

NEW DELHI

26 June 2020 19:35 IST

I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter and you cannot prevent me from speaking the truth, says Cong leader

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday dared the Uttar Pradesh government to take action against her but they cannot stop Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter from speaking the truth.

Ms. Vadra’s challenge to the U.P. government came a day after the UP child rights body issued a notice to her, asking her to file a reply within three days for a “misleading” comment on the Kanpur shelter home case, where some inmates were found to be pregnant and several tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Congress leader in a Facebook post had attacked the BJP-ruled State government over a media report about two girls being found pregnant at the State-run child shelter home and stated that “facts were being suppressed in the name of investigation at such facilities”.

“As a servant of the people, my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. And this duty is to put out the truth before them and not to put forth government propaganda. The U.P. government is wasting its time by threatening me through its various departments,” Ms Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

“I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders,” Ms. Vadra said, alleging that the State government was threatening her through various departments for speaking the truth.

“They can take whatever action they want, I will keep putting forth the truth,” she added.

Her tweet also come days after the Agra administration sent her a notice, asking her to withdraw her allegations of high numbers of COVID-19 deaths in the district.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of U.P. said the Yogi Adityanath government was “indulging in propaganda instead of dealing with the pandemic”.