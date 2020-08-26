Priyanka Gandhi urges U.P. Governor to take cognizance of ‘very bad’ situation of women’s safety

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to take cognizance of the situation of women’s safety in the State which she alleged had become “very bad”.
The Congress has been alleging that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule, a charge denied by the State dispensation.
“Your Excellency the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, the situation of women’s safety in UP has become very bad,” Priyanka Gandhi said.
A girl from Lakhimpur was going to fill an online form when she was raped and brutally murdered, the Congress general secretary said, claiming that this was happening on a daily basis in the State.
“Hope you will understand its seriousness and take cognizance of it,” Ms. Gandhi said.
