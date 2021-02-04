Priyanka Gandhi to meet deceased farmer’s family in Rampur today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on the way to Rampur on Thursday to meet the family of Navreet Singh who died on January 26 when his tractor allegedly overturned during the tractor rally.
Some media outlets had claimed that Navreet’s tractor overturned after he was hit by a bullet but Rampur District Magistrate Aujaneya Kumar Singh maintained that the post-mortem did not indicate any bullet injury. “The family didn’t lodge any complaint against the post- mortem report,” he said.
He added that the administration would not intervene in the visit of political leaders as long as there was no law and order problem.
Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary is also going to Rampur to meet the family and participate in the rituals.
Meanwhile, four cars of Ms. Vadra’s cavalcade hit each other, possibly because of dense fog near the Hapur bypass. “Nobody has been hurt,” said Avnish Kajla, president of the Meerut unit of the Congress.
