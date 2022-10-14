Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh

The AICC general secretary’s ‘Parivartan Pratigya Rally’ comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state

PTI Shimla
October 14, 2022 10:57 IST

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state.

AICC general secretary's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.

Also read: PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express from Una

During his visit ahead of the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Mr. Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba.

In Una, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. Mr, Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Chamba to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads.

Ms. Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.

