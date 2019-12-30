Other States

Priyanka Gandhi stands with those who indulged in violence: U.P. Deputy Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. File

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. File  

more-in

Dinesh Sharma countered the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and accused her of denigrating Hinduism

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma countered Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and accused her of denigrating Hinduism.

Addressing a press conference barely two hours since the Congress general secretary made certain remarks against Mr. Adityanath, before returning to New Delhi after winding up a four-day visit to the State capital, Mr. Sharma said, “Priyanka Gandhi stands with those who indulged in (anti-CAA) violence.”

Ms. Vadra hit out at the Chief Minister on Monday, saying there was no place for violence or “revenge” in the country.

In a jibe at Mr. Adityanath days after he said those who damaged public property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the ensuing violence would be made to pay, the Congress general secretary said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or “revenge”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 6:09:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/priyanka-gandhi-stands-with-those-who-indulged-in-violence-up-deputy-chief-minister/article30433817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY