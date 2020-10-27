Priyanka Gandhi hits out at U.P. govt for rising prices of vegetables

‘The BJP government, which spends crores of rupees on false propaganda, is silent on people’s problems’, she tweeted

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for rising prices of vegetables during the festival season.

She alleged that the rising prices have wreaked havoc on the common man during the festival season. “Vegetable prices are skyrocketing. Work and businesses are already stalled”, she tweeted in Hindi.

Ms Vadra also put a chart with the retail prices of vegetables in Lucknow that showed onions selling at ₹ 80 a kg and capsicum between ₹100 and ₹120 a kg. While potato and tomato prices ranged between ₹50 and ₹ 60, pointed gourd (parwal) was sold at ₹ 80

“The BJP government, which spends crores of rupees on false propaganda, is silent on people’s problems”, she added.