Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into spate of killings in U.P.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that 100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April and demanded a thorough probe in the cases as well as into the “merciless” killing of two priests in Bulandshahr.

It is the duty of the government to ascertain the truth behind these murders, which should not be politicised, she said.

Also read: Three sadhus 3 lynched in Palghar

“100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April. Three days ago, bodies of five members of the Pachouri family in Etah were found under mysterious circumstances. No one know what happened to them,” she said in tweets in Hindi.

“Today, two sadhus sleeping in a temple in Bulandshahr have been killed mercilessly.There should be a thorough probe into such heinous crimes and no one should politicise these incidents at such a time,” she said.

Two priests were hacked to death allegedly by a villager in Bulandshahr district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit and submit a detailed report.

The Congress leader said it was the responsibility of the U.P. government to bring out the truth.

“The truth should be brought out before the entire state after holding an impartial probe. This is the responsibility of the government,” she said.