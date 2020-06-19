Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls FIR against U.P. journalist ‘shameful’; slams BJP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday termed as “shameful” the FIR against a journalist in Uttar Pradesh over a report on the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on a village, saying the BJP government cannot hide the truth by booking the scribe.
The First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Supriya Sharma, the executive editor of Scroll.in, for allegedly misrepresenting facts in a report on the impact of the lockdown on the village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The U.P. government cannot hide the truth by filing an FIR,” Ms. Vadra tweeted.
There is a lot of mismanagement on the ground during this disaster, she said.
“By showing the truth, there is a possibility of corrective measures. But the UP government is filing FIRs against journalists, retired officials and opposition leaders for bringing out the truth. Shameful,” she said in the tweet in Hindi.
The FIR was filed against Ms. Sharma at the Ramnagar Police Station based on a complaint from Mala Devi, a resident of Domari village, police sources said.
