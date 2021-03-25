Priyanka Gandhi blames BJP for harassment of nuns on train

New Delhi

25 March 2021 15:42 IST

Congress leader accuses party of ‘enabling’ goons after recent incident

In a sharp attack, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP-led government of “enabling” goons to harass young women who were commuting on a train.

Her comments come just days after two nuns and two postulants of the Sacred Heart Congregation were forced to get off a train by the railway police in Jhansi.

The incident happened last Friday, and a video clip of it went viral on Wednesday.

In the clip, a group of men, claiming to be associated with ‘Hindu Samaaj’, were heard asking questions to the girls about their religion and if they were being taken for ‘forceful conversion’.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident. Mr. Shah, at an election rally in Kerala, promised action against the culprits.

“Which political party runs the government that enables these goons to harass and demand personal details of young women commuting on a train? BJP. Which political party do these goons belong to? BJP. Which party’s student wing are some of them members of? BJP. And now that there is an election in Kerala HM @AmitShah is busy giving hollow statements about protecting nuns from harassment. Really?” asked Ms. Vadra on twitter.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday that “the attack in U.P. on nuns from Kerala is a result of the vicious propaganda run by the Sangh Parivar to pitch one community against another and trample the minorities”.

Without directly referring to the incident, Mr. Gandhi also tweeted that he would no longer refer to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates as the Sangh Parivar.

“To refer to RSS and its affiliates as Sangh Parivar, in my view, is not right. In a family, there are women, respect for the elderly, love and compassion. RSS has none of this. I won’t refer to the RSS as the Sangh Parivar,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted on Thursday.