Priyanka calls for rethink on B.Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of COVID-19

New Delhi

28 July 2020 11:37 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B.Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, she said.

“B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in U.P. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly,” the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post.

“The U.P. government is requested that keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances, a rethink should be done over the schedule of the examination,” Ms. Gandhi said.