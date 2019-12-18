Other States

Priyanka at Jharkhand: Elect govt that listens to students

All India Congress Committe General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public rally in Pakur, Jharkhand on Wednesday.

All India Congress Committe General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public rally in Pakur, Jharkhand on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Twitter

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over police action at university campuses and urged voters of Jharkhand to elect a government that will listen to students.

Claiming that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has failed in Assam, she said the government has now brought the amended Citizenship Act which is facing the ire of students.

“Students have hit the roads in the country and are facing police batons,” she said while addressing a poll rally.

The Congress general secretary also appealed to voters to elect a government that will “listen to students, waive farm loans, provide security to women and protect your (tribal) culture and tradition.”

She alleged that the Jharkhand government is creating a land bank to give it to the rich.

Mentioning that the Congress has always protected tribal culture and tradition, Ms. Priyanka Gandhi said, women are being assaulted in the country.

The fifth and the final phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held on December 20.

