Privileges Committee summons West Bengal Chief Secretary on BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar’s complaint

February 16, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

Gopalika and other officials to appear before the committee on February 19

The Hindu Bureau

The privileges committee of the Lok Sabha issued a notice summoning the West Bengal chief secretary and other officers on a complaint filed by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar alleging “misconduct, brutality and life-threatening injuries to him”.

The committee has asked Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, North 24 Parganas District Magistrate Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, Basirhat Superintendent Hossain Mehdi Rehman and Additional Superintendent Partha Ghosh to appear before it on February 19, a notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Mr. Majumdar was reportedly injured as party workers clashed with police personnel on Wednesday after being stopped from entering Sandeshkhali, where women have been agitating over alleged atrocities committed against them by Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

