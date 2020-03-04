Privilege motion against SAD MLA for his remarks

CHANDIGARH

04 March 2020 23:15 IST

Dalit legislator humiliated: Akali Dal

A privilege motion was moved against Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu on Wednesday in the Punjab Assembly for his “unacceptable” and “condemnable” behaviour.

Unruly scenes

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra, who moved the motion against the MLA, urged Speaker Rana K.P. Singh to take appropriate action after unruly scenes were witnessed in the House as Pawan Kumar Tinu allegedly made some objectionable remark against Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Several Congress MLAs were upset at Mr. Tinu as he, while showing a placard, approached close to the seat of Mr. Badal and allegedly made some remark which made the Minister react angrily.

Outside the House, the SAD condemned what it termed as “insult and humiliation” meted out to Mr. Tinu.

The SAD leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, said “a Dalit legislator had been attacked by the Congress Ministers and legislators in this fashion purely because he had dared to ask the Finance Minister why grants for Dalits were not released and why the SC scholarship scheme had been stopped”.

‘Only raised a banner’

Mr. Tinu said he had simply held aloft a banner asking where money allocated for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste community had gone.