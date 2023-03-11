Privilege motion against Leader of Opposition for threatening to put West Bengal Minister behind bars

March 11, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Minister Partha Bhowmick on March 11 tabled a privilege motion against Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Suvendu Adhikari for a remark threatening to put him behind bars. Speaker Biman Banerjee accepted the motion and directed an investigation into the allegations. The report is likely to be produced before the Speaker in the next session of the State Assembly.

The privilege motion was in connection with remarks made by Mr. Adhikari in the State Assembly on Friday. “Will have you locked up in a month,” Mr. Adhikari said, pointing at the minister.

Ruckus in the West Bengal Assembly had erupted on Friday when the members of the treasury benches taunted the BJP MLAs about their strength in the House, and the defection of some of the party MLAs to Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Adhikari retorted by challenging the MLAs who had defected from the saffron party to Trinamool to make it clear before the State Assembly whether they are with the BJP or the Trinamool. In the middle of allegations and counter-allegations, the members of the treasury benches raised the issue of the LOP’s father and Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari. The Trinamool MLAs asked which party Kanthi MP Sisir Adhikari is associated with at present.

In the midst of the din, Suvendu Adhikari pointing out to Partha Bhowmick said, “Will have you locked up in a month. In a month”. The Speaker intervened in the matter and asked the Leader of the Opposition not to threaten anyone. Mr. Adhikari said that references should not be made to his father who was not a member of the House.

Several BJP MLAs including the LOP were suspended from the State Assembly last year. The suspension was later revoked by the Speaker. Minister Partha Bhowmick had moved a privilege motion against the LOP last year also.

The remarks by Mr. Adhikari threatening a Trinamool Congress minister with prison come at a time when the State’s ruling dispensation has been alleging that Central agencies are working at the behest of the BJP. Several leaders including a former Minister of the Trinamool Congress are behind bars for their alleged involvement in several scams which are being probed by Central agencies.