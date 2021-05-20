Private schools should waive fees during pandemic: Gurugram MLA

GURUGRAM

20 May 2021 23:19 IST

Local MLA Sudhir Singla on Thursday suggested that private schools should not collect any charges from the parents when the schools are shut during the lockdown period.

He also made a request to Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar to look into his suggestion. Mr. Singla appealed to the private schools to take a positive initiative in this regard and waive the fees.

In an appeal to the Chief Minister and Education Minister, Mr. Singla, Gurugram MLA, said people had suffered loss of livelihood due to lockdown and many of them had no other source of income as well. He said the people should be given some relief in this situation. Mr. Singla hoped that the government would look into his suggestion and take some decision in this regard. Mr. Singla said he was not opposed to private schools, but no one should be inconvenienced during the pandemic.

He also made an appeal to the private schools to come forward and waive off the dues for the lockdown period on humanitarian grounds. He said the school managements were well acquainted with the situation of the parents and must take a step forward to help them.