Other States

Private lab in Kolkata sealed for illegal COVID-19 tests

For representational purpose only. A medic taking a sample for COVID-19 test in Kolkata, Friday, May 8, 2020.

For representational purpose only. A medic taking a sample for COVID-19 test in Kolkata, Friday, May 8, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Government urges people to go only to approved centres.

At a time when the West Bengal government is trying to increase the number of COVID-19 tests, an incident of a private lab conducting tests for the disease illegally has come to the fore in Kolkata. An FIR has been lodged and immediate closure ordered against a Kakurgachi-based testing lab. The lab has also been fined ₹10 lakh.

“Inquiry has revealed that the said diagnostic laboratory did not have ICMR approval and was, hence, found to be doing concluding tests for COVID-19 illegally,” an order from Sanjay Bansal, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said.

The order from the department earlier this week said a complaint was received from a member of the public that the lab was collecting swab samples for COVID-19 unauthorisedly.

“Taking a serious view of the matter, the State government has ordered the closure/sealing of M/s Tribeni Clinics P-323, C I T Road Scheme VI, M, Kakurgachi, Kolkata - 7000054 along with a fine of ₹10,00,000 (Rupees ten lakh) under the relevant section of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017,” the order states.

The development assumes significance as demands for more testing centres are being raised from different quarters of the State, including from the medical fraternity.

The State government has urged people to approach ICMR-approved testing centres in the State based on the prescription of a doctor or a hospital for COVID-19 testing. There are 17 such testing centres in West Bengal, 11 State-run and six private institutions.

The fourth most populous State is testing about 3,000 samples a day. On May 8, the State tested 3,015 samples. The number of samples tested so far stands at 35,767.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 2:25:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/private-lab-in-kolkata-sealed-for-illegal-covid-19-tests/article31542304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY