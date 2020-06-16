Private health workers help avert crisis

GUWAHATI

The private sector health workers have for the time being bailed the Nagaland government out of a crisis following a ‘cease-work’ protest by some 1,800 National Health Mission (NHM) doctors and other staff over regularisation of their service.

State-wide protest

The protests across the State amid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic began on June 14.

“We thought it (cease-work) would paralyse the operations but we were able to employ the services of the private practitioners for swab collections and testing is being done without any problem,” the State’s COVID-19 spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon told The Hindu.

“So the administrative problem of releasing those returnees who have tested negative and certified recovered by the doctors have been avoided for now,” he added.