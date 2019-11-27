Private bus operators in Berhampur go on strike

Commuters in Odisha’s Berhampur had a harrowing time on Tuesday as private bus owners’ association started an indefinite strike to protest against temporary relocation of the present bus stand of this major trading centre of the State.

All private buses remained off the roads in Berhampur due to the strike called by Ganjam District Private Bus Operators’ Association. So, no private buses plied from Berhampur to other major places of Odisha like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Sambalpur. However, city buses and those of the Odisha Road Transport Corporation continued their operations. This impasse has emerged following a notice of the Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) to private bus owners to operate from the newly built Modern Bus Terminal at Haladiapadar on the outskirts of the city. As per the BeDA order, this shifting is for two months for renovation and repair work of the ‘new bus stand’ within the city limits.

On Tuesday morning, entry and outlet points of the ‘new bus stand’ were dug up so that it could be no more be used by the passenger buses.

But the private bus owners have opposed shifting of bus terminal to Haladiapadar. Secretary of GDPBOA, Santosh Pati said, members of their association were not ready to accept this shifting of bus terminal to Haldiapadar and decided to stop plying their buses till the bus stand within the city gets operational again.

But administration is planning to completely shift the bus stand of the city to Haladiapadar and use the existing ‘new bus stand’ as ‘city bus stand’ with regular city buses service between it and Haladiapadar modern bus terminal. According to Ganjam district collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange, due to traffic congestion it is hard to accommodate large number of passenger buses on different roads within the city, so it has been decided to shift the bus stand to Haladiapadar.

A meeting on Monday between officials of administration and members of private bus owners association failed to draw any results.