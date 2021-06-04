Prisoners go on rampage in U.P. jail

A jail head warder was injured after inmates, angered by the death of a fellow prisoner, went on a rampage for over four hours inside the premises of a prison in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Friday.

The inmates pelted stones and bricks, threatened arson with a gas cylinder and set a blanket on fire in the compound of the prison, said a spokesperson of the State prison department.

Death of convict

The incident took place after the death, allegedly due to illness, of convicted prisoner Nagesh Mishra, who was serving life imprisonment for murder.

Senior officers later reached the jail with heavy police force to bring the situation under control and managed to get the prisoners back into their barracks “without any use of force” through cordial talks, said the spokesperson. “The situation in the jail is fully under control now,” he said.