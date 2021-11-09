Prisoner’s autopsy shows bullet injury

A post-mortem report on Monday confirmed that the man allegedly killed in a clash between the police and the prisoners at the district jail here had suffered a bullet injury.

The police had claimed that Shivam was suffering from an ailment and died while being taken to a hospital on Sunday. But in a purported video which surfaced on social media, Shivam claimed before his death that he suffered a bullet injury.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh told PTI that the report confirmed that a bullet hit the prisoner.

The clash had erupted on Sunday following the death of a prisoner at Saifai Medical College due to dengue. About 30 policemen were also injured. Kanpur Division Commissioner Raj Shekhar said the government is being briefed about the issue.

Meanwhile, heavy police force brought the body of Shivam to his native Jainapur village after the post-mortem examination.