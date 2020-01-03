Other States

Prisoner shot dead inside Bihar jail; 5 injured in ensuing clash

A google map image of a jail in Vaishali district, Bihar.

A google map image of a jail in Vaishali district, Bihar.  

It is suspected that he was killed by one of the five injured prisoners.

A prisoner was shot dead inside the district jail in Hajipur in Vaishali district on Friday while at least five other inmates were injured in a clash that followed, an official said.

“A pistol and some cartridges have been recovered.

Further investigations are on,” said District Magistrate Udita Singh who reached the jail along with police officials upon learning about the incident.

prison
Bihar
