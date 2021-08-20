Priority to second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Pune:

20 August 2021 19:47 IST

70 lakh persons in Pune district have been vaccinated with at least one dose so far

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that priority would henceforth be accorded to administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who have already taken the first dose, after which new recipients would receive the first jab.

“Many are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine. According to experts, if the second dose is given late, its effect won’t last for long. Hence, we have decided to first complete giving the second vaccine doses. Once that is completed, the first doses will be administered,” said Mr. Pawar, who is also Pune’s Guardian Minister.

Taking a review of the pandemic situation in the district with senior authorities, Mr. Pawar informed that 70 lakh persons in Pune district hadbeen vaccinated with at least one dose till now, while observing that a steady decline in cases had been reported across the district.

“At present, Pune city’s case positivity rate is 2.5% and the mortality rate stands at 2.3%, while Pimpri-Chinchwad’s case positivity stands at 3.1% and the death rate at 1.4%. More than 70 lakh people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, with 16 lakh vaccinated in the last month alone. The number of patients in Pune has been consistently declining in the last four weeks. We are also ensuring that oxygen supply remains sufficient in every taluka of the city and district keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave,” he said.

The rural regions of the district, which have been reporting the maximum case spikes, have the highest case positivity rate at 3.9%.

Mr. Pawar said that the State government was trying to procure the maximum number of vaccines and that private hospitals left with excess doses that may expire soon had expressed interest in sharing them with the State government until fresh vaccine stock could be procured.