Priority to local views in phase 2 of Assam-Meghalaya boundary talks

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Meghalaya government has decided to prioritise the concerns and opinions of the local residents for resolving the remaining six disputed sectors along the State’s 885 km border with Assam.

Resentment among villagers affected by the March 29 boundary deal for six of 12 disputed sectors taken up in the first phase is believed to have impacted the decision.

The second phase of talks was initiated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma amid protests from villagers who felt let down by the boundary deal. Most of these villagers are tribal people who would end up in Assam when the boundary is redrawn formally.

The boundary dispute between the two States dates back to 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam.

“We are committed to resolving the long-pending boundary dispute once and for all. We will try to settle the dispute by giving priority to the consent and will of the people residing along the border,” Meghalaya’s Home Minister, Lakhmen Rymbui said.

He admitted the task was difficult owing to “a lot of factors”.

Mr Rymbui said the regional committees set up for resolving the dispute were preparing the groundwork for taking the second phase of talks forward.

Three regional committees were constituted in September for examining the status of the dispute in the remaining six areas. These are Langpih (West Khasi Hills district), Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah and Block-II (Ri-Bhoi district), and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli (West Jaintia Hills district).

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is the chairman of the Ri-Bhoi committee. Cabinet Ministers Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Sniawbhalang Dhar are heading the West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills committees respectively.

The committees will coordinate with the regional panels set up by the Assam government. The next step would be to submit the reports to the Meghalaya government within 45 days based on the inspection of the affected villages and agreed yardsticks of historical perspective, ethnicity of local population, administrative convenience of local people, contiguity with the boundary and the perception of the people living in the area.

Assam’s boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh is headed for a solution, representatives of the two governments have said. The four-decade boundary dispute between the two States has been pending in the Supreme Court.

In a joint statement, Assam’s Labour Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan and Arunachal Pradesh’s Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said the two governments were on the verge of settling their boundary dispute amicably out of court.

The two States had disputes in 123 villages along their 804.10 km border but the number was restricted to 86 in the Namsai Declaration signed by the Chief Ministers of the two States in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai town on July 15.