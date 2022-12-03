Primed for Agniveer, 16 from eastern Assam got police job

December 03, 2022 02:53 am | Updated December 02, 2022 08:53 pm IST - SAPEKHAITI (ASSAM)

Mihir Changmai, Monalisa Boro and 14 others couldn’t crack the Agniveer test. But their Army-aided preparation for the four-year stint as a soldier helped them get into the Assam police instead.

These new police recruits and three others who made it as Agniveers are from a part of eastern Assam that once supplied extremist groups, such as the United Liberation Front of Asom, an assembly line of guerrilla fighters.

An Army unit in the once-notorious ‘ANA Triangle’ had organised a pre-recruitment training for 35 days in July and August, after the stage was set to induct the first set of Agniveers who would form a distinct rank in the armed forces.

In military jargon, ANA expands to Assam-Nagaland-Arunachal Pradesh. The ANA Triangle largely covers a part of Assam straddling the Charaideo and Dibrugarh districts, close to where the boundaries of the three northeastern States meet.

“When it comes to getting recruited in the armed forces, the difference between success and failure is less than 10 seconds. There was an overwhelming response from the local youths, boys and girls, when we decided to prepare them for the final hurdles,” Colonel Vivek Anand told The Hindu.

The Army’s scouts selected 36 athletic youths who “had it in them” to become soldiers. They were chosen from Joypur, Sapekhaiti, Bangnabari and other areas of Charaideo and Dibrugarh districts.

Written test preparation

“In Assam and elsewhere in the northeast, the youths generally do not flunk the physical tests. But many cannot get past the written test, and the tips we provided on how to brush up on maths, science, reasoning and general knowledge set the successful trainees apart,” Col. Anand said.

Post-priming, many of the 36 did well in the physical test for the Agniveer recruitment in Jorhat district. Only the trio of Abhijit Chetry, Anupam Gogoi and Lakshman Mahanta could clear the written test in October.

But the preparation for Agniveer recruitment stood 16 others – four of them women – in good stead. “The pre-recruitment training gave us the confidence to attempt and clear the test for getting into the State police,” one of them said, declining to be named.

Commando battalions

Six of them, including three women, were selected for five Assam police commando battalions being set up with a total strength of 2,720 personnel. A rigorous 40-day training of the new recruits under Army officers began at six locations on November 21.

The 16 Assam police recruits are likely to be in employment for five times more that the period that the three Agniveers from the ANA region would serve. But that is not a dampener for the Agniveer recruits.

“I have come this far. There is no reason why I cannot be in contention for the 25% Agniveers who would be retained,” said Mr. Gogoi.

