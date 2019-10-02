Other States

World sees with respect those holding Indian passports, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

A large poster of Mr. Modi and US President Donald Trump was put up on stage.

India’s image has gained global prominence and the world expects our country to play a leading role in resolving international problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

He was addressing BJP workers at the airport during an event organised by the party’s state unit to felicitate him for his speech at the UN General Assembly.

“India’s image has gained prominence in the world, which is expecting us to take a lead role in resolving global problems,” he said.

A large poster of Mr. Modi and US President Donald Trump was put up on stage.

“The strength and the value of Indian passport has increased. The world sees those holding Indian passport with respect,” Mr. Modi said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Gujarat
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2019 10:19:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/prime-minister-narendra-modi-addresses-bjp-workers-in-ahmedabad/article29575861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY