World sees with respect those holding Indian passports, says Modi

India’s image has gained global prominence and the world expects our country to play a leading role in resolving international problems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
He was addressing BJP workers at the airport during an event organised by the party’s state unit to felicitate him for his speech at the UN General Assembly.
“India’s image has gained prominence in the world, which is expecting us to take a lead role in resolving global problems,” he said.
A large poster of Mr. Modi and US President Donald Trump was put up on stage.
“The strength and the value of Indian passport has increased. The world sees those holding Indian passport with respect,” Mr. Modi said.
