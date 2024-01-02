ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Modi visits Lakshadweep, highlights decade of development in Islands

January 02, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - Agatti (Lakshadweep)

PM Modi expressed optimism about the newly introduced ice plant at Agatti, emphasising that it would pave the way for enhanced seafood processing

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 2 that over the past 10 years of his government, numerous developmental projects have been completed in the Lakshadweep Islands.

Speaking at a function upon his arrival, he expressed optimism about the newly introduced ice plant at Agatti, emphasising that it would pave the way for enhanced seafood processing possibilities on the island.

He also mentioned the successful export of tuna fish, a development expected to contribute to increased income opportunities for the people of the islands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have provided modern facilities for our fishermen. Now, Agatti, besides an airport, has an ice plant. It will create new possibilities related to seafood processing," Modi said while addressing a function here.

"Now, even tuna fish is also being exported, which has opened avenues for increasing income in this region." The Prime Minister is scheduled to stay overnight on the islands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US