Prime accused of Sonali Phogat murder case, Sudhir Sangwan granted bail

Sudhir Sangwan and his accomplice Sukhwinder Singh were arrested by the Goa police last year in connection with the case

June 24, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Sonali Phogat was holidaying in Goa when she died due to drug overdose during the intervening night of August 22 and 23, 2022. File

Sonali Phogat was holidaying in Goa when she died due to drug overdose during the intervening night of August 22 and 23, 2022. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

A court in Goa has granted bail to Sudhir Sangwan, prime accused in last year's murder of Haryana-based BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Sonali Phogat.

Phogat (43) died in Goa's beach village of Anjuna in August last year, after partying with her two associates, both of whom were accused of administering her banned drugs. She had arrived in Goa with the two male aides – Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh – a day before the incident. They were accused of drugging her in a resort and later at a nightclub, where they were partying.

The district and sessions court on June 23, granted bail to Sangwan and directed him to furnish a bail bond of ₹1 lakh.

The court also directed him not to leave the state and appear before the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) every Friday, a lawyer representing him said.

Sangwan and Singh were arrested by the Goa police last year in connection with the case.

In November last year, the CBI filed a 1,000-page charge sheet in this case. The central probe agency, which took over the probe in September last year, filed the case against the accused duo under IPC (Indian Penal Code) section 302 (murder) and other provisions at a special court in Mapusa.

