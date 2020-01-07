Other States

Primary school students to participate in 16,000km-long human chain in Bihar

The theme of the human chain, much ambitious programme of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be climate change and other social issues.

The Bihar government has made it compulsory for all school students and teachers to participate in the over 16,000km-long human chain to be organised across the State on January 19 to raise awareness about climate change. The theme of the human chain, much ambitious programme of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be climate change and other social issues.

Earlier in 2017 and 2018 too, human chains were organised in the State in support of prohibition and against social issues such as dowry and child marriage. However, in these two human chains, participation of primary school students from classes I to V was not allowed but, this time their presence was made compulsory, along with teachers and other middle-, high- and higher class students.

In a directive issued to all District Magistrates on Monday, the State Education Department asked them to ensure participation of all school students and teachers in the proposed human chain on January 19. However, school students from classes I to IV would form human chain inside campus of their respective schools and from class IV and above would make human chain on main roads or lanes near their schools. “But, their safety must be taken care of”, said the directive.

