Previous BJP govt.’s mismanagement reason for increasing VAT on diesel: Himachal CM

January 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Days after increasing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the government was forced to impose a VAT to earn revenue for the State exchequer because of the previous BJP government’s financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure.

In Shimla, Mr. Sukhu said the State was reeling under the heavy debt burden of ₹75,000 crore, owing to the mismanagement of the previous BJP government. “The Congress government was committed to taking a few steps to bring the derailed economy back on track,” he said.

“The previous government also opened about 900 institutions at the fag end of its tenure only with an eye on the polls and to lure the people. All these institutions and offices were opened without making any budgetary provision. If all these institutions were to be made functional, the State would require another ₹5,000 crores for their smooth functioning,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the thrust of the government in the next five years would be to strengthen the State’s rural economy since about 90% of the population resides in rural areas. The State government would buy 10 litres of cow milk at the rate of ₹80 per litre and buffalo milk at the rate of ₹100 per litre, per day, to strengthen the economy of the farmers, he added.

Mr. Sukhu said that the employees were the backbone of any government as it was due to their efforts and hard work that policies and programmes of the State government get implemented in the right perspective.

“The State government will provide benefits of the Old Pension Scheme to its National Pension Scheme (NPS) employees as the purpose is not merely to provide them with monetary benefits but to instill in them a sense of social and self-respect,” he said.