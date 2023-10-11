Prevented from leaving home in view of President's visit to J&K, says Mehbooba Mufti

October 11, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - Srinagar

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on October 11 alleged that she was prevented from leaving her home in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The President on October 11 arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to the Union Territory during which she will attend the convocation ceremony of Kashmir University.

Ms. Mufti, a former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State, alleged that she was not allowed to step out of her residence in the Khimber area on the outskirts of the city because of Ms. Murmu's visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Shocked to know that I can't even step out of the house to my party office only because the Hon’ble President is visiting Srinagar today. The right of movement is snapped at a whim anytime," Ms. Mehbooba said in a post on X.

Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and adjoining areas for Ms. Murmu's visit. Security forces, including police and Central Reserve Police Force, have been deployed in and around Kashmir University. Latest gadgetry such as drones and CCTV cameras are being used to maintain vigil in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT