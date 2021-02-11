Prevent BJP from coming to power, let Bengal live in peace: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata

11 February 2021 17:26 IST

Ms. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, claimed that her party will continue to rule the State.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people not to allow the BJP to come to power in West Bengal and let the State live in peace.

"Let Bengal live in peace. The BJP should not be allowed to come to power in the state. I appeal to all to protect the honour of Bengal," she said at an event in Kolkata.

