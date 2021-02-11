Other States

Prevent BJP from coming to power, let Bengal live in peace: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in Malda district, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people not to allow the BJP to come to power in West Bengal and let the State live in peace.

Ms. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, claimed that her party will continue to rule the State.

"Let Bengal live in peace. The BJP should not be allowed to come to power in the state. I appeal to all to protect the honour of Bengal," she said at an event in Kolkata.

