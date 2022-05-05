Press Club of India condemns assault on journalist in Bhopal

May 05, 2022 03:47 IST

A journalist named Govind Gurjar was allegedly assaulted by a hospital’s staff in Bhopal

: The Press Club of India (PCI) on Wednesday condemned the recent attack on Govind Gurjar, a journalist associated with a TV news channel, in Bhopal. It demanded the immediate arrest of those involved.

Stating that Mr. Gurjar wanted to enter Bansal Hospital in the Madhya Pradesh capital to see his relatives, who were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit due to an accident, the PCI said the hospital’s staff assaulted him for no reason, due to which he started bleeding. “Even complaining to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh about this heinous incident (suffered) by the correspondent was of no avail,” it said, also demanding compensation of the expenses incurred on the correspondent’s treatment.