Press bodies seek action against those involved in the attack on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle

The journalist was allegedly attacked by members of a political party in Pune on February 9

February 12, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Press Club of India and the Indian Women’s Press Corps on Monday demanded action against those involved in the attack on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle allegedly by the members of a political party in Maharashtra’s Pune on February 9. They also sought withdrawal of criminal charges against the journalist.

“As per reports, the attackers set upon Mr. Wagle’s car in which he was travelling with a deliberate intent to cause him serious bodily harm. It was learnt that the attack was in response to certain views he had expressed on a social media platform about certain political persons. That the expression of such views should prompt a murderous attack on him is shocking beyond words. To compound matters, an FIR has also been registered against him under criminal laws,” said the PCI statement, expressing shock and outrage over the incident.

It said: “We believe that is a matter of extreme concern that such attacks on the media rather than abate have only increased in alarming proportions. A healthy democracy is one where difference of opinion including political opinion is tolerated and open to constructive critique. What is happening however is open intimidation of mediapersons by both non-state and state actors.”

“We appeal that the draconian charges against Mr. Wagle for promoting enmity, mischief, and defamation be dropped and urge the Maharashtra government to ensure that the perpetrators of the February 9 violence are sent a strong message. No one should be allowed to get away with violence. It is the perpetrators of the February 9 violence who need to be acted against,” the press bodies said.

