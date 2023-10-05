President’s Rule in Maharashtra was imposed with Sharad Pawar’s consent: Fadnavis

October 05, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Mumbai

The President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra in 2019 with the consent of NCP president Sharad Pawar, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 4.

He was responding to a question at the India Today Conclave here about the timeline of his attempt to form a short-lived government with the NCP.

In one of the biggest political surprises in Maharashtra after the 2019 polls, the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swore in Mr. Fadnavis as the CM and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy CM on November 23, 2019. However, the government fell after about 72 hours.

“We were discussing government formation with Sharad Pawar. We had even finalised portfolio distribution and Guardian Ministers’ responsibilities. But Mr. Pawar made a U-turn and backed out,” said Mr. Fadnavis, insisting that the decision to impose the President’s Rule was taken with Mr. Pawar’s consent.

In the last Maharashtra Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on October 24, 2019, the BJP had won 105 of the 288 seats. The Shiv Sena, which was in an alliance with the BJP, won 56 seats. However, the allies parted ways over power-sharing, with the CM’s post being the bone of contention. Following the deadlock, the President’s Rule was imposed.

“The NCP refused to form the government, and its letter was typed at my residence. Mr. Pawar suggested some corrections,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

After Mr. Pawar made a U-turn, his nephew Ajit Pawar tried to form the government with the BJP, he added. Later, Mr. Pawar announced that Uddhav Thackeray had been chosen to head the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.