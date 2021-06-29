President Ram Nath Kovind lays foundation stone for Ambedkar memorial in Lucknow

Lucknow:

29 June 2021 13:02 IST

The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow.

Mr. Kovind, who is in Lucknow on a two-day visit to the State capital, arrived at Lucknow from Kanpur on Monday morning and will leave for Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved a proposal of the State Cultural Department for construction of the Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre in Aishbagh.

The memorial will come up at 5,493.52 sq metre ‘nazul’ land in front of the Aishbagh Eidgah and will also have a 25-ft high statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

The memorial, to come up at a cost of ₹45.04 crore, will also have an auditorium having a capacity of 750 people, library, research centre, picture gallery, museum, a multi purpose convention centre, cafeteria, dormitory and other facilities.

The Cultural Department is likely to start the construction work soon.