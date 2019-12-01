President, PM wish people on Nagaland Statehood Day

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Nagaland on its 57th Statehood Day.
“Greetings to the people of Nagaland on statehood day. Nagaland offers a unique blend of heritage, culture and natural beauty. My best wishes to all the people of this beautiful state for a bright, prosperous and peaceful future,” the President tweeted.
In his tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its great culture. The people of Nagaland are compassionate and courageous.”
He further said: “May Nagaland scale new heights of progress in the coming years.”
Nagaland, a mountainous state in northeast India bordering Myanmar, became the 16th state of the country on December 1, 1963.
