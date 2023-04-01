President, PM, HM, CM greet people of Odisha on 'Utkal Dibasa'

April 01, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of 'Utkal Dibasa'.

President Murmu, who hails from Odisha in a Twitter post in Odia language said: "My greetings to fellow citizens, especially to the people of the state, on Odisha Day. With abundant natural resources, skilled and industrious people, Odisha has the potential to be the growth engine of our economy. My best wishes for a bright future of the people of Odisha."

PM Modi also tweeted in Odia language saying: "Best wishes on Utkala Dibasa. This is a day to acknowledge the role of Odisha, Odia people, and culture in the progress of our nation. May the people of Odisha be blessed with good health and prosperity in the times to come. " Mr. Shah also extended his greetings to the people of Odisha.

The Chief Minister in a tweet in Odia said: "Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of Odisha Day. I pay my respects to the leaders who worked selflessly for the creation of a separate Odisha state. Let's maintain the pride and dignity of the Odisha community and continue with determination to build a new Odisha, an ambitious Odisha."

Odisha's ancient name was Utkal. Utkal Dibasa is celebrated across the state to mark the formation of separate Odisha state on April 1, 1936. The state was spelt as 'Orissa' till 2011 and later changed to Odisha.

A series of programmes are lined up to celebrate Utkal Dibasa.