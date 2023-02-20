HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu wishes people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on Statehood day

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of State from Union Territory on this day in 1987

February 20, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

President Droupadi Murmu on February 20 greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood day and said these States represent India's rich culture and diversity.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of State from Union Territory on this day in 1987.

"Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to Statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today," the President tweeted.

Related Topics

India / Arunachal Pradesh / Mizoram

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.