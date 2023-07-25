President Murmu to visit Odisha from July 25-27

July 25, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, coinciding with her completing one year in office.

"[Ms.] Murmu will visit Odisha from July 25 to 27. She begins her visit with an interaction with a group of medical students sponsored by (the) ATUT-BANDHAN family and (will) lay the foundation stone for a new building block of the Raj Bhavan, Odisha, in Bhubaneswar," a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

On July 26, Ms. Murmu will grace the valedictory function during the 75th-year celebrations of the High Court of Orissa in Cuttack.

On the same day, she will address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, and grace the convocation of the National Law University, Odisha, the spokesperson said.

Before returning, the President will interact with the members of PVTGs at the Raj Bhavan on July 27.

She will launch this year's theme of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya -- "The Year of Positive Change" -- for conducting nationwide seminars and conferences and lay the foundation stone for its "Lighthouse Complex" at Dasabatia in Bhubaneswar's Tamando, the spokesperson added.

