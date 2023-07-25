HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Murmu to visit Odisha from July 25-27

July 25, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of President Droupadi Murmu seen departing for a State visit. President Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, coinciding with her completing one year in office.

A file photo of President Droupadi Murmu seen departing for a State visit. President Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, coinciding with her completing one year in office. | Photo Credit: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, coinciding with her completing one year in office.

"[Ms.] Murmu will visit Odisha from July 25 to 27. She begins her visit with an interaction with a group of medical students sponsored by (the) ATUT-BANDHAN family and (will) lay the foundation stone for a new building block of the Raj Bhavan, Odisha, in Bhubaneswar," a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said.

On July 26, Ms. Murmu will grace the valedictory function during the 75th-year celebrations of the High Court of Orissa in Cuttack.

On the same day, she will address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, and grace the convocation of the National Law University, Odisha, the spokesperson said.

Before returning, the President will interact with the members of PVTGs at the Raj Bhavan on July 27.

She will launch this year's theme of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya -- "The Year of Positive Change" -- for conducting nationwide seminars and conferences and lay the foundation stone for its "Lighthouse Complex" at Dasabatia in Bhubaneswar's Tamando, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.