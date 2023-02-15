ADVERTISEMENT

President Murmu to address special session of Arunachal Assembly on February 21

February 15, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI

This will be her maiden visit to the northeastern State after becoming the President. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

President Droupadi Murmu will attend a statehood day function in Arunachal Pradesh on February 20 and also address a special session of the State Assembly the next day, an official said on Wednesday.

Murmu will address members of the House during a special session convened by Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on February 21, Assembly Secretary K Habung said.

Ms. Murmu will attend the 37th statehood day function in Itanagar on February 20 as the chief guest.

Arunachal Pradesh, which was earlier known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), gained Union Territory status on January 20, 1972. It attained the status of a State on February 20, 1987.

The President will arrive at the newly built Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, near here on February 20, the official said.

Hollongi is around 27.8 km from the State capital Itanagar.

A report on unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, who fought against the British, is likely to be released on the occasion of the statehood day.

The State cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on February 13 accepted the report.

"After months of research and hard work by the history department of Rajiv Gandhi University, as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the report on the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh was prepared.

"A great work done by the department of history of Rajiv Gandhi University. I am sure the study will revive the golden history of our State and help us reconnect with forgotten heroes who fought valiantly against oppression of Britishers to safeguard the motherland and give us precious freedom," Mr. Khandu had said on Twitter.

