President Murmu stresses on need for better border infrastructure

February 20, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Itanagar

President Droupadi Murmu on February 20 stressed on the need to build better infrastructure in the strategically located Arunachal Pradesh given that it shares borders with three countries.

Speaking on the occassion of the northeastern State's 37th Statehood Day, Ms. Murmu said she was "happy to note" that several ambitious infrastructure projects were being taken up in Arunachal, which is also geographically, the largest State.

Both India and China have been building a network of roads, bridges, tunnels, dams and airports to connect the border areas of Arunachal and eastern Tibet respectively. Troops from the two Asian giants have also had face-offs with each other in border areas in the recent past.

“For economic development and from security point of view the State needs to have better infrastructure. I am happy to know that the Centre has sanctioned the ₹40,000 crore ambitious Frontier Highway project for the State. Moreover, for development of national highways projects worth over ₹44,000 crore have been proposed in the State,” the President pointed out.

She added that the 600 mw Kameng hydro project in West Siang district inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra in November last year would make Arunachal a power surplus State in the country.

“With the inauguration of the State’s first green field airport — Donyi Polo Airport, air connectivity and trade potential will receive a major boost,” Ms. Murmu said.

The President, who also laid the foundation stone of a 40-km long double-lane road from Donyi Polo Airport to Naharlagun railway station on the occasion, said that the new road would ease travel for people.

Ms. Murmu also spoke on the need to empower women, and said society cannot develop without their being given a leading role.

“Woman is a force multiplier for development of a society. Without their development no society can progress,” Ms. Murmu, clad in colourful traditional tribal attire, said in her address.

Referring to the State's woman Everester Anshu Jamsenpa, the first woman in the world to scale the summit of Mount Everest twice in a season, and the fastest double summiter to do so within 5 days, the President said that women from Arunachal have excelled in various fields.

Jamsenpa, who hails from Bomdila in West Kameng district, received the Padmashree in 2021.

Ms. Murmu also mentioned Nari Shakti Purashkar awardee Tage Rita Takhe from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, who is the first kiwi wine brewer in the country.

“I am of the firm belief that such women will inspire many women in the country in the days to come,” she added.

Holding up Arunachal Pradesh with its many tribes and diverse cultures, as an example of unity in diversity, Ms. Murmu appealed to the people of the State to preserve its uniqueness and traditions.

The President also laid the foundation stone of a common directorate for the State's Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta and State Food Commission.

