President Murmu on three-day visit to Tripura, Assam from Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Tripura and Assam beginning October 12, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President will inaugurate the Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for the Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh in Agartala on Wednesday.

On the same day, she will virtually inaugurate an MLA Hostel at the Capital Complex in Agartala and lay the foundation stones for various Tripura government projects related to roads, schools and hostels for students, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The President will also launch the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre at Agartala and the IIIT-Agartala from the Rabindra Sata Barshiki Bhawan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Tripura government at the Town Hall in Agartala, it said.

On October 13 at the Agartala railway station, the President will flag off the special extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang in Manipur, it said.

On the same day, at IIT Guwahati, she will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundations stones for various projects of the Union ministries of electronics and information technology and the health and family welfare, and the Assam government, the statement said.

These projects include a supercomputer facility Param Kamrupa and a facility for design and development of high power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; medical college and hospital in Dhubri; and zonal institutes of the National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception and cultural programme, to be hosted in her honour at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati. On October 14, the President will virtually inaugurate, launch and lay the foundation stones for various projects of the Assam government and the Union ministries of road transport and Highways, petroleum and natural gas and railways.

These include the launch of model Anganwadi centres with modern facilities and Mission Saubhagya; the inauguration of the rail-fed petroleum storage depot of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at Moinarbond, Silchar and two highways.

She will also lay the foundation stones for 100 model secondary schools in the tea garden areas of Assam; two highway projects and a modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal at Aghtori in Guwahati; and flag off of a train from Guwahati to Lumding up to Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).