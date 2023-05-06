President Murmu calls upon people to live in harmony with nature

May 06, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday exhorted students to adapt to a lifestyle which was harmonious to nature and help world face challenges of global warming as well as climate change.

Addressing the 12th convocation ceremony of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada, Ms. Murmu hailed the University for establishing the ‘Sacred Grove’ on its premises to preserve the tribal cultural tradition. Sacred groves are symbols of the community’s effort to protect natural resources.

It is believed that plants, mountains and rivers all have life. Not only humans but also all living beings owe their origin to nature, she said, advising people to live in harmony with nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Similipal National Park located in this region holds its place of global importance in terms of biodiversity. Students and teachers of the University would find a way to protect biodiversity through their research and innovation,” she said. The President had visited the Similipal National Park on Friday.

She also met people belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and encouraged them to pursue their aspirations.

Mayurbhanj, home district of Ms. Murmu, is a tribal-dominated district. Tribes such as Santal, Bhumji, Bathundi, Munda, Gond, Kol, Mankirdia, Baiga, Lodha and Hill Kharia live in the district.

The President’s convocation address was interrupted due to a power outage for which an electrician was placed under suspension.

“Students and teachers of the University would find a way to protect biodiversity through their research and innovation”Droupadi Murmu President of India

ADVERTISEMENT